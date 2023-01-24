'M3GAN' Star Violet McGraw, Minor's Contract Reveals Fat Paycheck, Perks

Violet McGraw, the child actor who played one of the main characters from the smash hit horror flick "M3GAN," made a killing on the film ... and the job came with some sweet perks.

According to Violet's minor's contract -- filed in court, and obtained by TMZ -- the 11-year-old actress was paid $3,932.50 per week, and guaranteed 4 weeks of work. She ended up getting an extra 2 weeks on top of that for the government-mandated quarantine in New Zealand, where they filmed.

Violet's work also came with some extra perks, too, including gettin' to fly business class out to NZ for the project -- pretty sweet, considering it's a 13-hour trek from LAX.

The contract also says she gets bonuses based on how well the movie does at the box office -- and as it's made more than $73 mil in the U.S., Violet's potentially looking at an extra $150K!!!!

Fans of the slasher film remember Violet playing Cady, the newly-orphaned young girl who's sent to live with her Aunt Gemma ... a roboticist played by Allison Williams, responsible for designing the AI-fueled M3GAN, which turns into a killing machine.