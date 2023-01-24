'M3GAN' Star Violet McGraw, Minor's Contract Reveals Fat Paycheck, Perks

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'M3GAN' Young Star Violet McGraw ... Makin' Big $$$, Box Office Bonuses!!!

1/24/2023 12:30 AM PT
Violet McGraw
Violet McGraw, the child actor who played one of the main characters from the smash hit horror flick "M3GAN," made a killing on the film ... and the job came with some sweet perks.

According to Violet's minor's contract -- filed in court, and obtained by TMZ -- the 11-year-old actress was paid $3,932.50 per week, and guaranteed 4 weeks of work. She ended up getting an extra 2 weeks on top of that for the government-mandated quarantine in New Zealand, where they filmed.

Violet in 'M3GAN
Violet's work also came with some extra perks, too, including gettin' to fly business class out to NZ for the project -- pretty sweet, considering it's a 13-hour trek from LAX.

The contract also says she gets bonuses based on how well the movie does at the box office -- and as it's made more than $73 mil in the U.S., Violet's potentially looking at an extra $150K!!!!

Fans of the slasher film remember Violet playing Cady, the newly-orphaned young girl who's sent to live with her Aunt Gemma ... a roboticist played by Allison Williams, responsible for designing the AI-fueled M3GAN, which turns into a killing machine.

News broke last week that Cady will return for the sequel in 2025, so go get that bread, Violet ... again!!!

