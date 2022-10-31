'Chucky' Star Alyvia Alyn Lind Making $73,500 Per Episode for SyFy Series

Alyvia Alyn Lind doesn't have to close her eyes to peek at her bank account ... because she's making tons of money as a main character in the "Chucky" TV series.

The 15-year-old actress is in her second season playing Lexy Cross in the SyFy and USA Network horror show, and her minor's contract shows just how well she's being paid.

According to the contract, filed with the court and obtained by TMZ, Alyvia is earning $73,500 per episode for the second season. The contract called for her to make $70k per hour-long episode in the first season, and now she's earning more thanks to the 5% raise included in her deal.

Alyvia appeared in all 8 episodes in the first season ... meaning she made $560,000 just for her acting. She also earns some back-end royalties on any merchandise sold that uses her voice or likeness.