Middle-Aged Tech Guy Says He Pays $2 Mil Per Year to Keep 18-Year-Old Body

I Pay $2M/Year To Keep My Bod Looking 18!!!

Benjamin Button's got nothing on this guy ... a software developer well into his 40s claims he's aging backwards, but the catch is it costs him 7 figures annually to do it!!!

45-year-old Bryan Johnson says his bio-hack is costing him $2 million per year -- and with a team of 30 doctors, he maintains a strict regimen which apparently gives him the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the fitness of an 18-year-old.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He says his daily routine includes waking at 5 AM, and taking 2 dozen supplements, following a vegan diet with a high-intensity exercise routine ... and he goes to bed at the same time every night.

Bryan says his doctors closely monitor his vital signs and he does a ton of monthly tests ... including blood tests, ultrasounds, MRIs and colonoscopies.

He also tracks things like his body fat and weight each day... while sleeping with a machine that tracks his nightly erections. Umm ... TMI, Mr. Johnson!

He told Bloomberg, "What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable.”

Bryan reportedly racked up a ton of cash in his 30s by selling his payment processing company Payment Solutions to EBay for $8M, and decided to spend his fortune finding the fountain of youth.

He calls his initiative "Project Blueprint" and he hopes to eventually have all major organs working as they did when he was in his late teens -- including his brain, liver, kidneys, teeth, skin, hair, penis and rectum.