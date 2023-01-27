Tyre Nichols Arrest Video Makes Memphis City Council Chairman Break Down
1/27/2023 6:24 PM PT
The graphic footage of cops beating Tyre Nichols has Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones at a loss for words, and instead, he was overcome with emotion on live TV.
CNN's Don Lemon interviewed Jones after the brutal police body cam footage was released to the public ... and Jones tells Don the video is especially hard to watch because everyone knows Tyre dies in the end.
That thought made it impossible for Jones to finish his sentence -- he broke down in tears, and needed a few minutes to compose himself.
As Don points out, lots of folks are having the same reaction to the video ... which shows cops punching, kicking and beating Tyre with a baton after pulling him over.
Tyre ended up in a hospital after the vicious beating ... and he died 3 days later.
Jones tries to apologize for breaking down during the interview ... but Don tells him it's not necessary, because it's a normal human reaction to such a brutal scene.