Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's Coming

Rodney King’s Daughter Tyre Nichols’ Family Can't Prepare For Heartbreak to Come

1/27/2023 1:00 AM PT
tyre nichols rodney king
Getty Composite

Rodney King's daughter knows Tyre Nichols' family is going to be in a world of hurt for a long time once the world sees the extent of their loved one's fatal beating ... and she's offering some advice before the body cam footage is released.

Lora King tells TMZ the pain her family went through after her father was brutally beaten by cops was indescribable -- adding the whole thing continues playing on a loop in your head after seeing the video, as Tyre's family has.

THERE'S NO NORMAL
TMZ.com

While she's trying to offer them some guidance, she also notes nothing can really prepare them for just how heartbroken they'll be while going through the legal process, and watching the public's reaction.

Remembering Rodney King
Launch Gallery
Remembering Rodney King Launch Gallery
AP/Getty

Lora was only 7 years old when the police brutality against her dad sparked nationwide outrage, which eventually erupted with massive riots when the involved LAPD officers were acquitted.

1/24/23
SEEN IT BEFORE ...
WHBQ-TV

Attorney Ben Crump -- who is repping Tyre's family and saw the body cam video of the arrest -- called the clip "appalling" and "heinous" and likened it to the beating of Rodney King.

All 5 officers involved in Nichols' death were promptly fired, and on Thursday, arrested and charged with second degree murder. Each of them face additional charges that include official misconduct, official oppression and aggravated kidnapping.

As the nation braces for the release of the Memphis PD footage, and the possibility of social unrest ... Lora advises Tyre's family, "There's no way to be normal after this."

Courtesy of Tyre Nichols Family & Ben Crump

Those words could also apply to the whole country

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later