'24' Star Annie Wersching Dead at 45 ... After Cancer Battle

Annie Wersching -- famous for roles in a number of hit TV shows over the years -- has died.

Her publicist confirmed the news to Deadline -- and her husband, Stephen Full, issued a statement. He writes, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."

Full adds, "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’"

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, and continued to act thereafter. It's unclear what sort of cancer she was battling ... she kept her diagnosis private for a while.

She'll perhaps be best remembered as Renee Walker on "24," for which she appeared in 35 episodes. Wersching has starred in several other TV series, though -- including "Timeless," "Runaways," "The Vampire Diaries," "Bosch," "General Hospital," "Dallas," "Extant," and more.

Other famous shows she's had guest spots on include "Charmed," "Frasier," "Angel," "Boston Legal," "Supernatural," "CSI," "NCIS," "Hawaii Five-0," "Revolution," "Blue Bloods" and others. She also voiced Tess in "The Last of Us" video game ... which just got made into a series.

More recently, she had acted in "The Rookie" and "Star Trek: Picard" -- that last show is bitter sweet, as "Star Trek: Enterprise" is noted as her first acting gig on IMDb.

She had 48 credits to her name dating back to 2002. She survived by her husband, her 3 children and extended family. A GoFundMe has been started for her loved ones.

Wersching was just 45.