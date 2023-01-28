Television Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73

Tom Verlaine -- the frontman and lead guitarist for the band Television -- has died.

His former partner's daughter, Jesse Smith, confirmed his death to the New York Times Saturday, saying he'd passed away in Manhattan after a brief illness. No other details were shared.

Verlaine and co. were a majorly influential group in the rock era of the '70s, carving out a whole new sound that came to be known as mainstream punk and alt rock today. They got their start as a mainstay act CBGB club in New York ... which was a music Mecca.

Television's debut album, 'Marquee Moon,' is considered a masterpiece and their defining contribution to pop culture ... having gone on to shape the sound of bands after them.

The band broke up a bit after the '70s, and Verlaine went ventured on with a solid solo career through the '80s and '90s ... cranking out a whopping 9 albums all on his own. He and Television got back together in '92 for their third and final album. They've toured together on and off over the years as well.

Verlaine is considered one of the greatest guitarists of the 20th century ... with savants putting up there with other G.O.A.T.S. like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Eddie Van Halen and so forth.

He was 73.