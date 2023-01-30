Bengals' BJ Hill Shows Solidarity W/ Joseph Ossai After Devastating 'Roughing' Penalty

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai stood at his locker with tears in his eyes as he answered questions about the back-breaking roughing-the-passer penalty he committed, but he didn't do it alone ... his teammate B.J. Hill stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his fellow d-lineman, providing much-needed support for his friend.

Of course, 22-year-old Ossai, who played a heckuva game prior to the penalty, drew the most costly of penalties when he hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds with only 8 seconds remaining in the game, and the score tied at 20.

People on the timeline complaining about this penalty but you can't reach out your arms and shove a QB while he's 5 feet out of bounds, this will be a penalty 10000000% of the time pic.twitter.com/KNNcgsNG7S — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 30, 2023 @benbbaldwin

Mahomes ran out of bounds at the 40-yard line -- and assuming the Chiefs didn't gain any more yards (they likely would've had time to run 1 more play before kicking the FG) -- would've set up around a 57-yard field goal. An incredibly difficult kick, especially considering the freezing cold temperatures and the pressure of the moment.

However, thanks to the 15-yard penalty on Ossai, the kick was 40 yards ... obviously much easier for Harrison Butker.

my heart is heavy for Joseph Ossai. he’s 22 years old & put his whole being into winning this game but arrived at the biggest moment of his life one second too slow. if you raged, gloated or said “how could he” think if this was your son, brother or friend.pic.twitter.com/W6YFGUrVNO — Jesse Washington (@jessewashington) January 30, 2023 @jessewashington

Ossai was clearly crushed, crying on the bench as the Chiefs celebrated their 3rd trip to the Super Bowl in 4 seasons.

After the game, Ossai didn't hide ... he stood at his locker and answered questions like a true professional, as 27-year-old Hill, also a defensive lineman, stood by as Joseph talked about the crucial play.

“These guys mean a lot to me and to know that they have my back is extremely… it’s giving me peace right now,” Joseph told the assembled media.

This was the scene at Joseph Ossai’s locker with BJ Hill stepping in to provide support https://t.co/8vn1OOlhOQ pic.twitter.com/nbUnoCkzfp — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 30, 2023 @michaelniziolek

Despite Ossai clearly feeling responsible for the loss, his teammates and coaches, almost to a man (more on that shorlty), have said the 2nd year player is NOT the reason Cinci lost. In fact, during postgame media, head coach Zac Taylor attempted to change that narrative, saying one play does not dictate the result of a 60-minute football game.

Jermaine Pratt visibly upset with the ending of that game- particularly with the roughing the passer on Joseph Ossai that got the Chiefs in comfortable FG range to win the game #bengals #AFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/02JR77QgG7 — Katie Kapusta (@KatieKapustaTV) January 30, 2023 @KatieKapustaTV

Linebacker Germaine Pratt initially erupted in anger after the costly mistake, screaming “What the f***! Why the f*** did you touch the quarterback?” as he walked into the visitor's locker room. But, after he had some time to cool off, Pratt changed his tune while speaking with reporters.