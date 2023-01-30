'Addams Family' TV Actress Lisa Loring Dead at 64

Actress Lisa Loring, best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV show, "The Addams Family," has died.

Her daughter, Vanessa, tells TMZ ... Lisa passed away Saturday at a hospital in Burbank, CA, after she suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure.

Lisa was just 6 when she landed the role of pig-tailed Wednesday Addams in the 1964 dark comedy sitcom. Although she played the part for only 2 years, her depiction of the character inspired other actresses who portrayed Wednesday in later films based on the TV show.

Jenna Ortega, who took on the role of Wednesday in the recent Netflix series, also gave props to Lisa in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

After "The Addams Family," Lisa stayed mostly in TV with appearances in "The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.," "Fantasy Island" and "Barnaby Jones." She also played Cricket Montgomery on "As the World Turns" in the early '80s. Her final credit was the 2015 movie, "Doctor Spine."

Lisa was 64.