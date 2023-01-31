Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Not Facing Discipline From ATP, 'Insufficient Evidence'

Tennis star Alexander Zverev will not face any disciplinary action after an investigation found there was "insufficient evidence" to substantiate domestic abuse claims made against him, the Association of Tennis Professionals announced Tuesday.

"Based on a lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness reports," the ATP said in a statement released on Tuesday, "in addition to conflicting statements by Sharypova, Zverev, and other interviewees, the investigation was unable to substantiate the allegations of abuse, or determine that violations of ATP’s On-Site Offenses or Player Major Offenses rules took place."

The ATP continued ... "As a result, no disciplinary action against Zverev will be taken by ATP. This determination may however be reevaluated should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules."

In 2021, the ATP launched an investigation against Zverev, 25, after his ex-girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, accused him of emotionally and physically abusing her while they were in a romantic relationship.

Zverev released a statement Tuesday on the ATP's ruling ... saying, "From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me. I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP’s investigation and am grateful for the organization’s time and attention in this matter."