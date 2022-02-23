Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Attacks Umpire's Chair During On-Court Meltdown

Tennis star Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Open this week ... after he repeatedly attacked an umpire's chair during a wild meltdown.

It all started after the third set of Zverev and Marcelo Melo's doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Tuesday.

Zverev got frustrated after his opponents -- who had been leading in the final set -- logged an ace for match point ... which he felt shouldn't have counted.

That's when AZ totally lost it -- screaming expletives in frustration, storming over to the umpire's chair and smashing it with his tennis racket.

Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/CWhQ1r6kwj — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 23, 2022 @primevideosport

In the video, you can see one of Alexander's strikes almost catches the official in the foot. Fortunately, he wasn't hit as a result of the temper tantrum.

The incident came with a price ... as the ATP Tour announced Zverev will not be allowed to compete in the remainder of the tournament.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the tour said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

Silver lining?? Zverev gave his destroyed racket to a fan in the crowd. Souvenir!!