'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Charged for Allegedly Stealing $28 Blouse

"Euphoria" star Chloe Cherry is in some hot water back in her hometown after allegedly stealing a blouse from a local store and getting caught.

Cherry was charged with misdemeanor retail theft back in January for an incident that reportedly happened back in December in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the case, Chloe entered the Building Character shopping complex on December 27 and took a $28 blouse into a dressing room ... she then held onto the blouse and left without paying.

We're told Chloe paid for other items using a credit card, but is accused of not paying for the blouse. At some point, the police got involved, and cops say Chloe admitted to taking the blouse -- giving it back to an officer.

Chloe's rep, however, has a different take on what happened ... telling us, "In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Lancaster Online was first to report the story.

Chloe is most famous for her role as Faye on "Euphoria" but has modeled and worked in adult films as well.

Of course, she's not the first celeb to become entangled in alleged shoplifting shenanigans. It was back in 2001 when Winona Ryder was accused of stealing more than $5,000 in designer items from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

