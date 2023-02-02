Man United Star Mason Greenwood Cleared Of Attempted Rape, Assault Charges

Mason Greenwood -- star forward for Manchester United -- is no longer facing charges for attempted rape and assault ... after he was arrested for the alleged crimes last year.

The Greater Manchester police announced prosecutors dropped the charges on Thursday ... saying the 21-year-old soccer player will "no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this."

As for why they opted to no longer pursue the serious charges, The Athletic spoke to prosecutors handling the case who said it was a "combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light", saying "there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

Police Superintendent Michaela Kerr issued a statement after the decision was made, saying, "this decision has not been taken lightly."

"Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

As we previously reported, a woman made allegations against the soccer star on social media in early 2022 ... and Greenwood was later arrested and charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault causing bodily harm.

At the time, Greenwood -- who signed with Man United in 2018 -- was suspended by the team after the allegations came to light.

Nike also ended their deal with Greenwood saying they were "deeply disturbed by the allegations."