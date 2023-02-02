Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks of Winter on Groundhog Day

Play video content Fox News

If you were thinking moving your spring clothes to the front of the closet, not so fast ... because a famous rodent may have torpedoed your plan.

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from the dirt Thursday morning at Gobbler's Knob, PA for Groundhogs day ... and this time around he saw his shadow ... which means 6 more weeks of winter.

Thousands of folks gathered for this year's celebration. Fact is ... this year it doesn't take a groundhog to tell you it's frickin' cold with no end in sight!