Man Arrested in Connection with Monkeys Theft at Dallas Zoo, Nabbed at Aquarium
2/3/2023 7:36 AM PT
Cops say they nabbed the guy who stole those monkeys from the Dallas Zoo ... they nabbed him at an aquarium.
Dallas PD says 24-year-old Davion Irvin has been charged with 6 counts of animal cruelty. They say he's the same guy who was caught on surveillance video with a bag of Doritos, strolling through the zoo where the emperor tamarin monkeys were taken.
The 2 monkeys were found in the closet of an abandoned home.
Cops apparently got a tip Thursday ... a man matching the description of the guy on the surveillance vid was hanging around the Dallas World Aquarium.
As for the 6 counts of animal cruelty, cops tell us he's been hit with 3 counts per monkey for unsuitable habitat, abandonment and injury to animal.
As we reported, a vulture at the zoo was mysteriously killed -- but it appears cops don't believe Irvin had any involvement in that incident.