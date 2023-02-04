Vic Mensa Jumped Out Of Plane 13x For 'Strawberry Louis Vuitton' Video

Jumped Out Of Plane 13x For New Vid

Vic Mensa's somewhat of a daredevil ... which explains why fans saw him skydiving in the name of love and strawberries in his latest video.

TMZ Hip Hop caught Vic out in NYC earlier this week and he tells us he used no stunt doubles for the "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" visual he released this week.

Vic says he went through about 13 takes of jumps for the Danielle DeGrasse-Alston-directed video and has been skydiving since 2016 ... so he's something of a pro.

The song is written for a real-life romance and he wanted to capture the feeling of free-falling into love ... which he literally did in the vid.

The Chicago rapper also tells us he's a motorcycle enthusiast and can successfully have 1-Up on Soulja Boy as the first rapper to skydive by himself in a music video!!! 😆

Vic's gearing up for a big year -- he's costarring in a movie titled "African American," based on the life of a world-famous South African rapper where he'll play his American-born manager.

Jumping out of planes at 10,000 feet is one thing, but Vic knows how to stay grounded too.