Dee Dee Ramone's Collection of Personal Items Hits Market for $1.5 Million

Dee Dee Ramone fans with a passion for the singer's life and some seriously deep pockets will now have a shot at owning some of his most personal items.

Ramone's ex-wife, Vera Boldis, is teaming up with Moments In Time auctions to sell a bundle of Dee Dee's belongings for a hefty $1.5 million. Boldis has held onto the collection from the original member of The Ramones for more than 40 years.

If someone is willing to shell out the $1.5M, they'll get close to 1,000 items ... including everything from lyrics and clothing, down to his love letters and his wedding album.

As for some specifics, there's a super fancy gold and diamond 'KING' necklace, ties, as well as a signed copy of the group's 5th studio album "End of the Century," which was originally released in 1980.

Dee Dee died back in 2002, and Tommy Ramone, the last surviving member of the group, died in 2014.