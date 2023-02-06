Grammys After-Parties Bring Out the Big Celebs Following Award Show

Hollywood was in the mood to party after the 65th Grammy Awards -- and that's exactly what they did ... going out in spades and flooding the streets of L.A. with their boogie shoes.

Several shindigs were being held all across town following the award show in downtown, with celebs kinda splitting their allegiances between Universal Music Group -- which was hosting its own bash -- and another blowout attended by just about everybody in hip-hop.

Let's start with the latter ... over at the Mr. Brainwash Museum in Bev Hills, we saw Busta Rhymes, Madonna, French Montana, Lil Wayne, Amber Rose, Lil Kim, Nelly, Teyana Taylor and more rubbing shoulders.

At the UMG party, it was more of a mixed bag in terms of genre. LL Cool J was there, as was Nick Jonas, Shania Twain, Paris Jackson, Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Petra, Stevie Wonder and Samara Joy.

Elsewhere ... Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Diplo and others attended a private house party -- meanwhile, at Wally's in Bev Hills, you could find LeBron James, Rich Paul and Adele.

Last but not least ... a ritzy get-together at the Chateau Marmont -- hosted by none other than Taylor Swift -- had its own famous crowd partying up ... with Camilla Cabello, Laura Dern, Lana Del Rey, Casey Affleck and other stars swinging by for a good time.

Sunday capped off an entire weekend full of ragers like these ones, proving that the Grammys are probably the biggest award show in town -- seeing how it tends to draw talent across the entertainment biz, not just music.

BTW, it's somewhat strange ... the big winners of the night -- Lizzo, Beyonce and Harry Styles -- were nowhere to be found at any of these gatherings ... at least from what we can see. Guess they were all burnt out from hitting the stage so often throughout the night. 🤷🏽‍♂️

In any case, it seems a blast was had all by all. And, another Grammy is in the books.