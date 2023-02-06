Trent Dilfer's Not Impressed w/ Brady & Rodgers, Modern NFL's 'Super Easy'

Brace yourself, Trent Dilfer just dropped the hot take of the year, actually saying he's not impressed with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers feats in the modern NFL because it's "super easy".

50-year-old Dilfer made the comments about Brady and Rodgers during ESPN's Bullies of Baltimore 30 for 30 documentary on the Ravens, explaining why what TB 12 and AR do ain't all that impressive given how football is played these days.

"The modern-day game does not impress me. It's super easy when you don't get hit as a quarterback and when you can't reroute receivers and when you can't hit guys across the middle," Dilfer said.

"I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It's not impressive. What's impressive is what they did," alluding to old school QB's.

Obviously, Dilfer's comments came as a bit of a head-scratcher for fans. After all, Brady and Rodgers won a combined 8 Super Bowls (Brady 7, Rodgers 1) and 7 MVPs (Brady 3, Rodgers 4).

Despite the nearly unrivaled success, Trent clearly believes Brady and Rodgers have been aided by the rule changes that have benefited offenses ... and he's not along. There are some NFL fans (and even former players) who echo Dilfer's sentiment.

Interestingly enough ... Tom and Trent's careers overlapped. In fact, Brady, in just his second season, won his first Super Bowl (SB 36) just one year after Dilfer won with the Ravens during the 2000 season, behind one of the most dominant defenses ever.

Over the their careers, Brady threw for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions (23 seasons), Rodgers 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions (15 seasons), and Dilfer 20,518 yards, 113 TDs and 129 picks (in 13 seasons).