'America's Got Talent' Magician Scott Alexander Dead

Scott Alexander, a magician best known for his time on "America's Got Talent," has died ... according to his wife.

Scott's wife Jenny -- who appeared on the show as his assistant -- shared the tragic news on Monday, posting ... "We have lost a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor, and one hell of an entertainer."

As for what led to his death, Jenny says "Scott suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us."

'AGT' fans will remember Scott and Jenny from Season 6 of the hit show. He made quite the impression on the judges with his illusions and tricks, before getting eliminated in the Quarterfinals.

After the show, Scott also appeared on Season 2 of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us".

Scott is survived by his wife and their 3 children. In Jenny's own words, "We are shattered."