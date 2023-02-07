Kyrie Irving Shines In Mavericks Practice Debut, Throws Sweet Alley-Oop

Kyrie Irving's only been a Dallas Maverick for a couple days, but he's clearly feeling right at home with his new team ... throwing alley-oops and buzzin' around the court in his practice debut on Tuesday.

The point guard -- who was just traded from Brooklyn to Big D on Sunday -- was reportedly the first player at the workout ... and it didn't take long for him to flash his signature skills.

Irving, rockin' a blue Mavericks shirt and black sweats, put on a show in 5-on-5 drills in a gym at USC ... as he continues to prep for his first game with Dallas against the Clippers on Wednesday.

In footage filmed inside of the venue, you can see the eight-time All-Star's already getting along with his new teammates ... even at one point throwing a smooth alley-oop pass to JaVale McGee.

Of course, while Dallas fans are pumped for the acquisition, his former teammate, LeBron James, was upset over it all ... admitting earlier this week to ESPN he was disappointed the Lakers couldn't trade for the 30-year-old.

Irving addressed LeBron's comments and more after his workout Tuesday ... saying he's got love for LBJ, but his focus is now on his future with the Mavs.

"Unfortunately, the Lakers, they’re doing what they're doing," Irving said. "That's it.”

Kyrie on hearing how LeBron wanted him to be a Laker pic.twitter.com/D2wOtM9Bwm — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 7, 2023 @NotoriousOHM

As for the trade as a whole, Irving said he simply felt disrespected in Brooklyn ... and wanted to change the narrative going forward.

"I just know I wanted to be places where I'm celebrated," Irving said, "not just tolerated or kinda dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.