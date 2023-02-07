L.A. Rams Rookie Ronnie Rivers Wins Half A Million At Vegas Casino

Play video content Instagram / @lilronnie

Ronnie Rivers almost matched his entire NFL rookie salary in one night ... 'cause the Los Angeles Rams running back won half a million playin' cards at a Vegas casino!!

The 24-year-old was at Caesars Palace in Sin City on Saturday when he got lucky at the Mega Progressive Jackpot table ... and we're talkin' REAL lucky.

Rivers pulled a Royal Flush at the three-card poker table ... the most improbable hand you can hold. The odds of getting a RF are 1 in 649,000.

Rivers and his friends went crazy, and rightfully so ... as they filmed the jackpot sign at the table climb up over $514,000.

"500,000!!!" his friend yelled, "Ronnie!!!"

What makes this reward even better is he won it on a special weekend ... his and his mother's birthday.

In winning, he almost doubled his rookie salary ... the former Fresno State RB, who went undrafted, signed with the Rams practice squad in September 2022 before making it to the active roster a few months later.

He signed a $705K deal last year with ... and will earn a base salary of $870K next season.