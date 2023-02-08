Rihanna, Drake, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Congratulate LeBron After Record-Breaking Game

Star athletes weren't the only ones going crazy for LeBron James after becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader ... so were A-list celebrities like Drake, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and one of his biggest fans, Rihanna!

In fact, Ri-Ri, Drake, and Kendrick's toast to King James was shared in a video montage after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record on Tuesday.

"I am so grateful to witness this moment in history," Rihanna said in the clip.

"My favorite thing about being a LeBron James fan is just watching you prove yourself over and over again, against all odds and all doubt."

"This is one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history."



Some of the best to ever do it congratulate @KingJames 👏 pic.twitter.com/3nNvmKVYAo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

"Thank you for reppin' for all of us. Keep striving for greatness always and congratulations King James!"

Drake -- who was holding a basketball in the video (of course) -- called it a "legendary night in NBA history" while Kendrick applauded him for silencing the haters.

"From the time you went to the league when you had the doubters and the naysayers and people that think you wouldn't take it this far, you've proved 'em wrong dog," Lamar said.

Wayne saluted Bron on Twitter ... the "Hustler Musik" rapper wrote, "Kongrats King!! Glad to say I’ve shaken your hand brudda. God bless you and the fam and the homies."

Outside the musicians, NBA stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Trae Young also gave the 4x champ his flowers, as well as Lakers legend and former exec, Magic Johnson.

"I want to personally thank you LeBron for trusting & believing in me & the Lakers in 2018 when I was president of basketball operations," Johnson said in a tweet.

The moment LeBron passed Kareem to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer 👑 pic.twitter.com/dXjDSrNBYx — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 8, 2023

"Everything you said you would do, you’ve done; led the Lakers to a championship, elevated the Lakers brand, & gave back to the city of LA!"

NFL players also chimed in, including Odell Beckham Jr. who shared a photo of the exact moment James took the shot that made history.

Of course, LeBron partied the night away after becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader -- hitting up The Fleur Room in West Hollywood with his wife, Savannah, and friends.