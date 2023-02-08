LeBron James Scoring Record Jersey Worth Over $3 Million ... Auction Expert Says

The jersey LeBron James wore to break the NBA's all-time scoring record is worth a fortune, according to an auction expert ... who tells TMZ Sports it could rake in over $3 MILLION if it ever hit the block.

The L.A. Lakers superstar rocked the uniform against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night ... getting the 36 points he needed in it to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, tells us the James-used threads could easily fetch seven figures on the block ... especially after his Game 7 jersey from the 2013 NBA finals sold for $3.7 mil in a Sotheby's Auction a few weeks ago.

"I believe this jersey is just as historic and desirable, if not more so," Ivy tells us. "So I would estimate it at more than $3 million."

Of course, it's unclear what will ever come of the jersey -- James wasn't asked about what he'll do with it following the game.

The 38-year-old, though, did speak on the historic night following the game, calling it all "so surreal."

Play video content Los Angeles Lakers

"This was not a goal for me," James said. "That's why it's probably so surreal and just so weird to me because I never talked about being an all-time scorer in NBA history."