LeBron James, Lakers Hit L.A. Hotspot To Celebrate Record-Breaking Night

The celebration of LeBron James' new scoring record Tuesday night didn't end at Crypto.com Arena .... several of the Lakers star's teammates -- as well as a host of other celebs -- were seen hitting an L.A. hotspot after the game to keep the party for the King rollin'.

Patrick Beverley, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant were all spotted following L.A.'s loss to the Thunder, piling into The Fleur Room in West Hollywood to honor LBJ and his new all-time NBA points mark.

James and his wife, Savannah, eventually got there as well -- and the two gave emotional speeches to the crowd in attendance.

Savannah spoke first, congratulating her hubby on all his hard work. James then took the mic, and dedicated the accomplishment to his family and friends.

The fiesta seemed like a blast ... there was a custom cake with LeBron's face all over it -- and even a stuffed goat!!!

Of course, LBJ and the guys had plenty of reason to celebrate despite the 133-130 defeat ... 'Bron broke a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record that had stood since 1984.

James needed 36 points heading into the night to get the new all-time mark of 38,388 -- and he got them before the 3rd quarter ended with a fadeaway jump shot.

A-listers were all over the arena to watch the historic moment -- everyone from Jay-Z to Bad Bunny to Usher, Floyd Mayweather and Dwyane Wade had courtside seats.

All of the celebs appeared to be in awe after James scored the bucket -- Usher and Floyd, who were sitting next to each other, were all smiles. Jay-Z was, too.

'Bron addressed the crowd in the seconds after breaking the record -- thanking everyone for helping him in his career. He ended his speech in fitting fashion, exhaling, "F***, man."