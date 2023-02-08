NewsNation Reporter Taken Down By Cops, Arrested During Ohio Governor News Conference

Play video content NewsNation

A reporter covering Governor Mike DeWine's news conference was taken down to the ground by law enforcement and arrested Wednesday for allegedly disrupting a news conference.

Governor DeWine was at an East Palestine, Ohio gym, discussing a train derailment in the city when reporter Evan Lambert was doing a live shot for NewsNation. It appears police told Lambert he was interrupting the Governor, but Lambert was in the middle of his report and continued on.

Just after Lambert finished, local police took Lambert down to the ground and cuffed him, as onlookers questioned cops as to why.

Lambert was cuffed and taken to jail. A NewsNation exec tells TMZ they were told Lambert would have to spend the night in jail, adding the Governor called the network and said he wanted Lambert released.

Lambert was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.