L.A. TV Reporter Witnesses Hit-and-Run During Story on Hit-and-Runs

An L.A. TV reporter was doing a story about a tragic hit-and-run accident, and what played out behind him is just crazy.

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was in South L.A., doing a story on a fatal crash at a dangerous intersection, when 2 cars behind him get into a gnarly accident. You see one of the cars bolting from the scene. In other words, it's a hit and run in the middle of a story about a hit and run.

Kang said afterward, "Our security guard Walter Mann yelled 'get back' and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car."

Crazy crash! I was covering a fatal hit & run story yesterday. I was pointing out one of the most dangerous streets in #LosAngeles (Hoover & 84th Street) - then this happened! We called 911, helped the victims and @LAPDHQ has this video and the license plate. Stay safe!

The driver of the car that left the scene may want to throw himself at the mercy of authorities, because his/her license plate fell off the car.