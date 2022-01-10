NBA Reporter Kristina Pink Lands Face-First On Court After Slipping On Water

Sideline reporter Kristina Pink needed to be helped off the Crypto.com Arena floor on Sunday ... after she slipped on water and fell HARD following a postgame interview.

Pink had just finished up a post-win chat with L.A. shooting guard Amir Coffey, when she lost her balance and went crashing to the floor.

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls during the postgame interview pic.twitter.com/2rL5PElHPA — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) January 9, 2022 @hoops_bot

Pink horrifyingly landed on the court face-first ... and the thud of her fall could be heard loud and clear on broadcast microphones.

Somehow, though, Pink avoided serious injuries in the tumble ... writing on her social media page after the game that she's expected to be fine.

"For everyone asking, I’m ok," said Pink, who does games for NFL on Fox in addition to her role with the Clippers. "There was water on the court... Appreciate all the messages."