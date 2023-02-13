Eagles Fans Chant 'F*** the Chiefs' in Downtown Philly After Super Bowl

Play video content Storyful

Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy, especially those on their own home turf ... and they let everybody within earshot hear about it.

As we all know, Super Bowl LVII didn't favor the Birds, and as a result ... the diehard fanbase showed their outrage afterward, taking to the streets of Philly and shouting in protest. Their collective gripe amounted to chants like, "F**k the Chiefs," among other harsh words.

Check out this video of them doing just that ... in addition to the war cry, they were also climbing light poles and bus stop stands and generally being rowdy. Honestly, it's pretty much almost the same scene when they win a big game.

The reason everyone was so pissed ... some felt like the game was one-sided with the referee's calls, especially toward the end of the game -- when Patrick Mahomes was on a drive to win the game, with one crucial play going for the Chiefs.

This is the fucking Super Bowl. How you going to end the game off this call? The pass uncatchable no matter what. This sport is rigged. You can convince me otherwise. We sit here and watch this every year and it happens every year. pic.twitter.com/8fYnTnRM9q — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) February 13, 2023 @LosPollosTV

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry got called for holding KC's star wide-receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ... even though everyone in Philly thought it was incidental contact, and Mahomes' ball didn't seem catchable.

The announcers even seemed stunned a flag had been thrown, because it sort of ended up deciding the game right then and there ... with the Chiefs deciding to run out the clock and kick a field goal -- giving the Eagles next-to-no chance to come back and score.

This poor gentleman bet his life savings on the sportsball game without realizing it’s rigged and fake. pic.twitter.com/Ct78UxOESk — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 13, 2023 @realstewpeters