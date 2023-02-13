Cheerleader Ejected After Confronting Player On The Court During CBB Game

It's not every day you see a cheerleader ejected from a basketball game ... but, here we are!

Just that happened to a cheerleader from Mississippi Valley State University who, for some reason, decided it was a good idea to walk on the court and confront an Alabama A&M player during Saturday's conference game.

During the second half, played at the Harrison HPER Complex ... the cheerleader was doing a front hurdler jump when Bama guard/forward Dailin Smith, who was inbounding the ball, appeared to accidentally hit her leg.

She wasn't pleased.

Here is the full sequence that led to a MVSU cheerleader being ejected against Alabama A&M... pic.twitter.com/XibUYhgpGi — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) February 12, 2023 @psc_highlights

The next time down the court, and when play stopped, the cheerleader walked right up to Smith to confront him. On. The. Court.

When she got to Dailin, she actually appeared to give him a little shove ... and you can hear someone yell for security on the live broadcast.

The MVSU broadcasters were baffled by the events, as they attempted to figure out what was happening as security and police approached the cheerleader.

"They're gonna put one of the cheerleaders out of the game," the broadcaster said. "It's getting real heated here."

The woman was eventually escorted out of the arena.