Man Proposes to Philadelphia 76ers Dancer, Trolls Have Field Day

Play video content

Suck it trolls ... you're just jealous!!!

During a stoppage at the Sixers/Clippers game Friday, there was a show where fans dressed in onesies. One of the folks on the hardwood was masked in a blue dog head.

The guy -- Chris Girard -- then revealed himself, got down on one knee and asked one of the 76er dancers -- Jackie Murtha -- to marry him!

At first it was unclear if she even knew the guy, but judging by the kiss ... she did. Turns out it's his GF and she said yes.

Now that's where the shade comes in. As they embraced folks started scoffing, saying she was way out of his league. Social media was predictable ... "You know this gorgeous lady is not gonna marry that dork, but at least she didn't embarrass him," and "Make-A-Wish doing adults now?"

Girard clapped back at his trolls ... “DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE.”