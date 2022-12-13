Drake Gets Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds for Times He Wanted To Propose

For All The Times I Wanted To Propose!!!

Drake isn't afraid to fall in love, and now he's got an insanely flashy piece of jewelry to prove it -- a necklace with 42 engagement ring diamonds -- for all the times he's wanted to propose.

Play video content Alex Moss

Celebrity Jeweler Alex Moss tells TMZ ... Champagne Papi's new piece is called "Previous Engagements," a tribute to all the women Drizzy contemplated asking to marry him, but never went through.

Play video content 12/10/22 @toddmatic

In total, we're told the piece's 42 stones count for 351.38 carats in diamonds. On top of all the ice, it's made using 18K white gold and was set using the eagle claw technique.

Alex tells us the entire thing took 14 months to complete and was built by hand in NYC ... though he won't reveal how much it cost.

Drake debuted it at Lil Baby’s birthday concert in Atlanta last Saturday at State Farm Arena.