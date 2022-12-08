Drake's 'Hotline Bling' + Dancehall Classic 'One Dance' Go Diamond

Drake is still winning big with his old music -- in addition to his monster 2022 year -- as two of his biggest hits have just reached Diamond status!!!

The RIAA announced Thursday that 2 of Drake's "Views" album singles ... "Hotline Bling" and "One Dance" had crossed the 10 million sales benchmark.

His already-Diamond hit "God's Plan" was also upgraded to Platinum for hitting the 15 mil mark.

"Hotline Bling" was originally a remix to singer DRAM's breakout song "Cha Cha" -- a clash that still lingers today.

Regardless, the song went on to win a pair of Grammys in 2017 for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Song Performance and the video has almost two billion plays.

Drake actually never got around to shooting a video for the dancehall smash "One Dance" but it obviously didn't hurt the song's reach.

The song effectively introduced Wizkid to American audiences and he's now the first Nigerian artist to go Diamond.