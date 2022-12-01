Drake's Spotify Wrapped Reveals He's Ultimate Tupac Fan

Drake is the most streamed artist on Spotify in the U.S. this year but when it comes to his own tastes … he's rolling with Tupac!!!

Spotify rolled out its annual Wrapped feature Wednesday, and Drake's roundup shines a light on his 'Pac standom.

In all, Drake tallied up a total of 246 2Pac minutes -- putting him among the top 7% of the late "California Love" legend's listeners in 2022.

Drake's 'CLB' album ranked #1 for top hip hop albums on Spotify.

His "Jimmy Cooks" collaboration with 21 Savage was also the No. 1 song of the year on RapCaviar, so you get it ... the OVO takeover was real.

Drake repped for rap, in general, ranking No. 3 on the global scale and only trailing behind Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

Drake's Makaveli love goes beyond music. In 2020, he copped a double set of 2Pac pendants, valued at $300,000 each.