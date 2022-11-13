Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake Loses His Shirt Betting On UFC Fight ... $2 Million Gone In A Flash
11/13/2022 6:47 AM PT
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big.
The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Adesanya seemed to have the upper hand until the 5th round. Then, Pereira unleashed a series of body blows that staggered Adesanya, although he didn't drop to the canvas. But, the referee decided to step in anyway and stop the fight.
Pereira's victory marked the third time he defeated Adesanya ... their other two clashes were kickboxing events.
As for Drake, he captioned his ticket on Instagram with "been focused on the album gotta get back to stacking up" before the fight ... so stacking will have to be an even bigger priority now that Izzy lost.
Drake previously won a $1 million bet that Adesanya would beat mixed martial artist Jared Cannonier. 'Champagne Papi' has also wagered BIG BUCKS on the Super Bowl, the NFL Draft and the Spanish Grand Prix. Sometimes he wins ... other times he loses.