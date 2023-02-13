Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dies Suddenly at 57

More heartbreak for Sharon Stone and her family ... her brother Patrick died suddenly over the weekend.

Patrick died early Sunday morning in Pennsylvania. A rep for the coroner's office tells us his death is being ruled as sudden cardiac death due to heart disease. It's unclear if he was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Pat's wife Tasha shared the devastating news with friends, writing, "My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don’t know what else to say, he was my world."

She continued, "I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course. I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

River was Tasha and Patrick's son who died in 2021 at just 11 months ... at the time, Sharon announced River's organs had failed.

Tasha continued, "Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always. I love you honey babe. My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time."

Patrick was only 57.