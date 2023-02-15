Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Caught on Video, Scary Aftermath

Play video content Twitter/@miamcshan

A horrifying accident just went down in northern Alabama -- with a combat helicopter falling out of the sky and landing near a freeway ... and the whole thing's on video.

The tragedy occurred Wednesday afternoon in Huntsville, where eyewitnesses say that the military-grade chopper started to descend toward the ground out of nowhere ... only to slam and burst into flames along the median of Highway 53.

#Alabama Unconfirmed but this Tik Tok user described the aircraft as a Blackhawk. pic.twitter.com/H1wh3PTQyx — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 15, 2023 @Nerdy_Addict

Fortunately, it doesn't appear any civilians were harmed in the crash -- but the Madison County Sheriff's Office says everyone onboard perished ... it's unclear how many exactly. Here's another thing, officials are now confirming this was, in fact, a Black Hawk -- which are normally designated for war zones. Some reports suggest it was a UH-60 model.

The moment the helicopter started to descend was partially caught on a Nest home security camera -- which actually caught the moment it collided as well ... which you can hear in scary detail. This was filmed from quite a distance, but it's incredibly jarring to watch.

⚡ #AHORA | Un Blackhawk se estrelló en Alabama, Estados Unidos. No se saben las causas del incidente. pic.twitter.com/YsGcaulK2y — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) February 15, 2023 @MundoEConflicto

Aftermath footage taken from a closer POV is just as distressing ... massive plumes of black smoke erupted from the scene -- and first responders were rushing to attend to the fire.

So far, there's no explanation for why a Black Hawk was in the area or how/why it crashed. An investigation is underway, and cleanup efforts have blocked off all surrounding traffic.