Kim Kardashian Applauds Pennsylvania Governor For Urging State To Abolish Death Penalty

Kim Kardashian is applauding Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's call to abolish capital punishment in his state.

Gov. Shapiro urged state lawmakers to end the death penalty in Pennsylvania in a Thursday announcement, with Kim quote tweeting the Governor's social media post on the subject and adding a trio of applause emojis.

In the thread, Gov. Shapiro says he won't allow Pennsylvania to execute any inmates during his term. He goes even further, calling for the death penalty to be repealed in Pennsylvania.

There hasn't been an execution in Pennsylvania since 1999, but Gov. Shapiro says an execution warrant landed on his desk last week ... and he's the first Pennsylvania Governor to formally ask the State Assembly to abolish the death penalty.

Kim's got a long history of fighting for inmates on death row all across the country ... working to stop their executions. There are 27 states with the death penalty on the books, including, at least for now, Pennsylvania.

Remember ... Kim went to bat for Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones in 2020, and the following year Jones had his life spared and instead saw his death sentence commuted to life without parole.