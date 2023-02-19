Twitch Boss Wife Allison Posts Emotional Tribute Video to Late Husband

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, posted an emotional video about her late husband.

Allison thanked fans -- of whom there are millions -- for their love and support, acknowledging, "It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life."

She went on ... "He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people."

Allison seemed overcome by the emotional reactions to her husband's death. TMZ broke the story ... tWitch took his own life in December at age 40.

Her message comes a week after the memorial to her husband, which was held in L.A. Ellen DeGeneres was on hand, as were cast members from "So You Think You Can Dance."

Ellen posted a video Saturday as an homage to tWitch ... with highlights from his time on her show.

Allison has started an organization to promote mental health awareness.