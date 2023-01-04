Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Holding Private Funeral in Los Angeles

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is getting an emotional goodbye from those closest to him this week ... with a larger gathering planned for the future to properly honor him en masse.

Sources within tWitch's inner circle tell TMZ ... the late media personality is being laid to rest Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, in what we're told is going to be a small and intimate funeral attended by close family.

We're told there is going to be a larger celebration of life ceremony in the near future, which will be held for close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family.

Presumably, the larger celebration would include Ellen DeGeneres and staff members from her show -- on which tWitch served as the DJ for years. The folks from "So You Think You Can Dance" would also likely be on the extended list for the memorial down the road.

TMZ broke the story ... tWitch took his own life last month, leaving behind a suicide note alluding to past struggles. Despite issues he was obviously dealing with, there didn't seem to be any sign, outwardly, that something was wrong ... as his death took everyone by surprise.

There has been an outpouring of tributes made in his honor from the entertainment industry and beyond -- including heartfelt condolences sent by Ellen herself.

He was 40.

RIP