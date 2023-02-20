NMSU Football Coach Jerry Kill Gets Massive Pistol Tattoo After Bowl Game Bet

New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill made good on a promise to his players Sunday -- getting a tattoo after they helped him win a bowl game ... and it's MASSIVE.

Coach Kill made the agreement with his squad back in December ... telling his team if it defeated Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, MI, he would get the ink on his arm.

And, after his players got the 24-19 dub -- he kept his word ... hitting a tattoo shop in Las Cruces, N.M. this weekend.

Kill and NMSU showed off the artwork in a series of photos on their social media pages, and you can see the piece is huge -- featuring two intersecting pistols, the year of the bowl victory (2022) and the words "Bowl Champs."

"It's honoring a group of young men that did some things that probably nobody, including their head coach, didn't know if they could do it," Kill told KTSM after getting the tat.

"It is a good way to honor them and a good way to remember them. Believe me, I would not have made the bet if I didn't think it was special."

Hey Aggie Nation, got some dates for you to 𝙄𝙉𝙆 into your calendars!



🗓️ March 21st ➡️ First day of spring practice

🗓️ April 20th ➡️ Spring Game#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/VQhgZNmdaa — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) February 19, 2023 @NMStateFootball

The ink was the first Kill's ever gotten.