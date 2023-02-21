Brittney Griner All Smiles in Return to Practice with Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner looks thrilled to be back on a basketball court with her WNBA team ... judging by this glimpse the Phoenix Mercury's providing of her shoot-around sesh.

32-year-old Griner was all smiles Tuesday as she got some work in on the practice court ... just a couple days after she inked a one-year deal to return to her former team.

Remember ... Brittney hasn't played in the WNBA since the 2021 season, when she averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds to lead the Mercury to the WNBA Finals.

BG went overseas last year to play basketball in Russia, but as you know ... she was arrested at an airport just outside Moscow in February 2022 after Russia claimed she was caught attempting to smuggle vape cartridges into the country.

Brittney was detained in Russia for 10 months until December 2022, when she came home in a swap for high-value Russian prisoner Viktor Bout.

BG vowed to return to the WNBA as soon as she got home ... and over the weekend she agreed to a deal with the Mercury, the team that originally drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Found a note in the locker room, my friends 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OwA5IwxuSZ — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 21, 2023 @PhoenixMercury