Mark Jackson Hopes WNBA Salaries Improve So Players Don't Have To Go Overseas

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ex-NBA hooper Mark Jackson is calling on the WNBA to give its players the money they deserve ... telling TMZ Sports he hopes it gets to a point where they no longer have to play overseas in the offseason in order to live comfortably.

WNBA salaries have been a big topic of discussion recently ... after superstar Kelsey Plum pointed out how the revenue shared with female players is drastically different than that of the NBA.

Considering the reported average WNBA salary is $102,751 a year, many players end up playing for leagues in Europe and Asia to earn more cash ... which is exactly why Brittney Griner went to Russia prior to her 10-month incarceration.

Jackson wishes players didn't have to resort to international ball ... saying "Hopefully, financially, we put these women, professional athletes specifically the WNBA women, in a position where they don't have to add additional income to their accounts."

For those who continue to play overseas, MJ thinks it's important players are "more aware" of where they're going ... and says they should be well-versed with all the laws and regulations that are in place when they visit.

Several players have verbalized their frustrations with WNBA checks ... including Angel McCoughtry, who told us she was making her WNBA salary "in one month in Russia."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jackson says the players are long overdue for a raise ... and he's on their side in their fight with the league.