Brittney Griner Touches Down In U.S. After Release From Russia

Brittney Griner Touches Down On U.S. Soil ... After Release From Russia

12/9/2022 6:05 AM PT
Brittney Griner is finally home ... the WNBA star touched down on U.S. soil early Friday morning -- after officials successfully negotiated her release from Russian custody on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was spotted getting off a private jet in San Antonio ... at around 5:40 AM ET.

She appeared to be wearing the same outfit -- a red jacket and dark-colored pants -- that she wore when she crossed paths with Viktor Bout in the UAE after the U.S. agreed to trade the arms dealer to Russia in exchange for the basketball player.

White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby told TODAY after Griner's arrival that those who traveled with her said she was in "very, very good spirits."

"[She] appeared to be, obviously, in good health," Kirby added.

Griner is now expected to undergo a myriad of testing at a local medical facility in Texas to make sure she's OK ... before she eventually returns to her home in Phoenix.

Griner had been detained in Russia since February -- after she was accused of bringing hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. In August, she was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Following her release on Thursday, Griner was seen smiling on a plane as she made her way back to the States.

Her wife, Cherelle Griner, said at the White House hours after her release that she felt like her family was "whole" again.

"Today is just a happy day for me and my family," she said. "So, I'm going to smile right now."

