Celebrities Pose with Flapjacks for Pancake Day

It's Pancake Day, and if you're thinking about chowing down on baked batter and syrup -- well, you're not alone ... because Hollywood is already way ahead of you.

Check out these fancy food pics of your fave celebs indulging in a classic breakfast staple -- everything from the single flapjack to a short stack ... in The Rock's case, a tall one. The dude burns like a million calories a day through his insane workouts, so it balances out.

He ain't the only one who likes to pig out on these things ... other stars who've posed with pancakes over the years run the gamut -- and include everyone from Jeff Bezos to Ciara, Nick Offerman to Justin Timberlake and lots of others in between.

In other words ... celebrities are just like us, even early in the morning.

BTW, fun fact about Pancake Day -- it's not just another random made-up holiday. In fact, it carries some religious importance, especially among Christians and Catholics. It's a day for feasting before the first day of Lent begins when people often fast in preparation for Easter.