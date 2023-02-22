Shannon Sharpe Says He and Skip Bayless Had 'Two Bad Months' Amid Rumored Beef

Play video content The Adam Schein Podcast

Shannon Sharpe is opening up on his relationship with Skip Bayless ... admitting the two TV personalities recently had "two bad months" together, but ultimately, they were able to work things out and move on.

Shannon and Skip have cohosted 'Undisputed' on FS1 for over six years now, but tensions appeared to reach a boiling point after Bayless' controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin in January ... which prompted the NFL Hall of Famer to leave Skip to do the show alone.

The drama surrounding Skip's tweet seemingly confirmed speculation that there was a growing disconnect between the two sides ... but now, Shannon says whatever issues they had are a thing of the past.

"I wasn’t gonna allow two bad months to ruin six years of a great working relationship," Sharpe said on The Adam Schein Podcast. "We have a great working relationship."

Shannon says he sat down with Skip to clear the air ... and they both realized they "were better together than apart."

Sharpe said he and Skip aren't good friends like Bayless is with his former debate partner, Stephen A. Smith, but he thinks their distance actually contributes to a better dynamic for their show.

"I think it helps our relationship on-air that we are not that close," Sharpe said. "He doesn’t know what I’m thinking and he doesn’t know what I’m going to say."