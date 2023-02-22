WWE Superstar Sonya Deville Proposed To Girlfriend, 'It Was Always You'

... 'It Was Always You'

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville proposed to her girlfriend ... and she said yes!!

The 29-year-old wrestler asked now fiancée Toni Cassano to be her wife at a wine cellar cave in New Jersey on February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, according to People.

Deville -- real name Daria Berenato -- posted a pic of her and Toni kissing, captioned, "It was always you". She also thanked everyone who played a role in helping her pull off the surprise.

Sonya told the outlet she met Toni for the first time after inviting her to a WWE event where she was performing ... and she knew she was the one the moment she laid eyes on her.

Sonya spent months working on the ring's design before proposing ... and said she wanted the moment to feel special for Toni, and her two young daughters.

What's really cool ... after Sonya popped the question, Toni pulled out a ring of her own that she had been carrying around for four months and she proposed to Deville!