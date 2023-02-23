Florida Reporter Breaks Down Covering Shooting Where Journalist Killed

Play video content WESH 2 / Spectrum News 13

A Florida TV journalist broke down in tears live on camera while covering a mass shooting that claimed the life of one of her colleagues.

WESH correspondent Luana Munoz was doing a live shot outside an Orlando hospital Wednesday night after she had gotten word that fellow journalist Dylan Lyons was one of 3 victims fatally shot in the savage attacks that left 2 others critically wounded. The surviving victims had been rushed to the hospital.

Munoz opened her report with her voice cracking and wiping a tear from her eye. She said, "I apologize. This is really difficult to cover. This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here."

She also got choked up talking about Lyons' fiancé, saying they had embraced earlier as other journalists stood in solidarity with their fallen colleague.

Munoz ended with ... "So again we are at Orlando Regional Medical Center where we have learned that one of our own, a fellow reporter, has died while out covering a shooting. There are members of his family here along with his fiancée who are just incredibly distraught tonight."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Keith Melvin Moses began his shooting spree late Wednesday morning when he murdered a woman -- with whom he was acquainted -- inside a vehicle and then fled.

Mina said Lyons and a photographer then showed up at the scene to cover the slaying for Spectrum 13 News. While they were doing their jobs, Moses allegedly returned to the scene and shot the journalists, killing Lyons and critically wounding the photog.

But, Moses wasn't done. He allegedly slipped inside a home nearby and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. The mother was critically injured. Her daughter died.