Univ. Of Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson Arrested For Racing, Reckless Driving

UGA LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson Arrested For Racing Car Cops Say Drove Recklessly At 'High Speeds'
2/23/2023 7:22 AM PT
Univ. of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who won back-to-back national titles with the program, was arrested and booked on multiple charges Wednesday.
According to Athens-Clarke County booking records, Dumas-Johnson was taken into police custody Thursday night on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.
UGA Police say they observed Jamon traveling beside another vehicle on College Station Road "in a reckless manner at high speeds" on January 10, a day after the national championship game.
The police say Dumas-Johnson fled the area before officers could apprehend him, and subsequently issued warrants for his arrest on February 21.
Dumas-Johnson -- a sophomore at UGA -- recorded 70 total tackles and had four sacks for the Bulldogs this season to go along with three pass deflections.
Jamon, listed at 6'1", 250 lbs., was booked at 6:34 PM and released less than an hour later by UGA Police.