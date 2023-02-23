Univ. Of Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson Arrested For Racing, Reckless Driving

Univ. of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who won back-to-back national titles with the program, was arrested and booked on multiple charges Wednesday.

According to Athens-Clarke County booking records, Dumas-Johnson was taken into police custody Thursday night on charges of reckless driving and racing on highways/streets.

UGA Police say they observed Jamon traveling beside another vehicle on College Station Road "in a reckless manner at high speeds" on January 10, a day after the national championship game.

The police say Dumas-Johnson fled the area before officers could apprehend him, and subsequently issued warrants for his arrest on February 21.

Dumas-Johnson -- a sophomore at UGA -- recorded 70 total tackles and had four sacks for the Bulldogs this season to go along with three pass deflections.