Man Named Adam Sandler Dressed In Cookie Monster Costume Harassing Community

The Santa Cruz Police Dept. has put a warning out for citizens in the area -- beware of Adam Sandler -- but it ain't the actor, it's some dude with the same name dressed in a creepy costume.

In a release Wednesday, the SCPD said Adam -- who has no relation to the actor -- has been wearing the furry blue costume around the area's beach and wharf locations, with reports coming in saying he's been making uncomfortable comments and acting out.

While cops say Sandler hasn't committed any crimes, he does have a "history of unpredictable vulgar comments and troublesome behavior." The department's asking people to steer clear of him, and contact authorities if anything inappropriate is witnessed.

Santa Cruz PD makes it a point to say Sandler isn't employed by the city in any way.

This isn't the first time Adam's harassed people in character -- getting arrested back in 2012 while going on an antisemitic rant dressed as Elmo in Times Square, pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.